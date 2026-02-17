Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 17 at 8:30PM PST until February 17 at 8:45PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 829 PM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 19 miles northeast of Santa Maria to 24 miles west of
Point Conception, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
Lompoc…
Vandenberg Space Force Base…
Orcutt…
and Vandenberg Village.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.