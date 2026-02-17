Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 17 at 8:25PM PST until February 17 at 8:45PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 824 PM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 14 miles northeast of Santa Maria to 28 miles west of
Point Conception, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
Lompoc…
Vandenberg Space Force Base…
Orcutt…
and Vandenberg Village.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.