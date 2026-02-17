Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 17 at 7:10PM PST until February 17 at 8:45PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
SVRLOX
The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
Southwestern San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…
* Until 845 PM PST.
* At 710 PM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles southwest of Pismo Beach to 50 miles west
of Vandenberg Space Force Base, moving northeast at 60 mph. Brief
weak tornado possible.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
Lompoc…
Vandenberg Space Force Base…
Orcutt…
Guadalupe…
and Vandenberg Village.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.