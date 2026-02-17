Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 17 at 6:59PM PST until February 17 at 7:45PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 659 PM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 26 miles east of Paso Robles to 45 miles west of
Vandenberg Space Force Base, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph damaging wind gusts. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
San Luis Obispo…
Pismo Beach…
Atascadero…
Arroyo Grande…
Nipomo…
Grover Beach…
Oceano…
Black Mountain…
Santa Margarita…
Avila Beach…
Diablo Canyon…
Baywood-Los Osos…
Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade…
Shell Beach…
and Lake Lopez.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.