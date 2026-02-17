Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 17 at 6:13PM PST until February 17 at 7:45PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
SVRLOX
The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…
* Until 745 PM PST.
* At 612 PM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Paso Robles to 64 miles southwest of Morro Bay,
moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
San Luis Obispo…
Paso Robles…
Morro Bay…
Pismo Beach…
Atascadero…
Arroyo Grande…
Nipomo…
Grover Beach…
Oceano…
Black Mountain…
Santa Margarita…
Shandon…
Avila Beach…
Diablo Canyon…
Cayucos…
Baywood-Los Osos…
Templeton…
Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade…
and Shell Beach.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.