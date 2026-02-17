Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 17 at 10:11PM PST until February 17 at 11:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1010 PM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 13 miles north of Montecito to near Isla Vista, moving
east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Barbara…
Montecito…
Carpinteria…
Summerland…
Isla Vista…
Goleta…
Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass…
Old Man Mountain…
Hope Ranch…
Mission Canyon…
and Santa Barbara Airport.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.