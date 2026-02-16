Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 9:17AM PST until February 19 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4
inches between 3500 and 4500 feet, 6 to 12 inches for 4500 to 6000
feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 6000 feet. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph
through Monday afternoon, and as high as 50 mph through Thursday
morning.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains and Northern Ventura County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could become
treacherous. Visibilities may drop below one-quarter mile due to
falling and blowing snow. Damaging winds could blow down trees and
power lines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a break in the snowfall for
Tuesday into Tuesday night, before heavy snow returns by
Wednesday. However, blowing and drifting snow producing
significant visibility restrictions will continue above 6000 feet
elevation, even during the break in snowfall.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be
prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room
between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to
reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be
especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your
car is winterized and in good working order.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.