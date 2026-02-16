Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 9:17AM PST until February 19 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches for 3500 to 4500 feet elevation including the Grapevine of
the Interstate-5 Corridor possible. Total snow accumulations of 6
to 12 inches above 4500 feet elevation possible. Winds could gust
as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 PM Tuesday to 9 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could become
treacherous. Visibilities may drop below one-quarter mile due to
falling and blowing snow.
If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be
prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room
between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to
reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be
especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your
car is winterized and in good working order.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.