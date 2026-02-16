Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 9:17AM PST until February 19 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches for 3500 to 4500 feet elevation including the Grapevine of

the Interstate-5 Corridor possible. Total snow accumulations of 6

to 12 inches above 4500 feet elevation possible. Winds could gust

as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara County Interior

Mountains, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Tuesday to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could become

treacherous. Visibilities may drop below one-quarter mile due to

falling and blowing snow.

If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be

prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room

between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to

reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be

especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your

car is winterized and in good working order.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.