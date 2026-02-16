Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 1:00AM PST until February 19 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4

inches between 3500 and 4500 feet, 6 to 12 inches for 4500 to 6000

feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 6000 feet. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph

through Monday afternoon, and as high as 50 mph through Thursday

morning.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains and Northern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could become

treacherous. Visibilities may drop below one-quarter mile due to

falling and blowing snow. Damaging winds could blow down trees and

power lines.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be

prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room

between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to

reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be

especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your

car is winterized and in good working order.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.