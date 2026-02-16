Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 12:33AM PST until February 16 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Coasts and Valleys of Southwest California.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.