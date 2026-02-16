Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 9:40AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 938 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

capable of producing a waterspout along a line extending from 8

miles southwest of Point Mugu to 25 miles west of Two Harbors.

Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Waterspouts possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs

and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Western Malibu…

Point Dume…

Point Mugu State Park…

and Naval Base Ventura County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.