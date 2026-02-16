Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 9:38PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 937 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Morro Bay to 27 miles west of Pismo Beach.

Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Funnel cloud or brief weak tornado

possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

San Luis Obispo…

Morro Bay…

Pismo Beach…

Atascadero…

Arroyo Grande…

Nipomo…

Grover Beach…

Oceano…

Santa Margarita…

Avila Beach…

Diablo Canyon…

Cayucos…

Baywood-Los Osos…

Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade…

and Shell Beach.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in OXNARD.