Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 9:33AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 932 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 16 miles southwest of Cuyama to 7 miles south
of Anacapa Island. Movement was east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 mph. Brief, weak tornado cannot be
ruled out.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Oxnard…
Ventura…
Ojai…
Port Hueneme…
Rose Valley…
La Conchita…
Ventura Harbor…
Meiners Oaks…
Lake Casitas…
Solimar Beach…
Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road…
Naval Base Ventura County…
Silver Strand Beach…
El Rio…
and Seacliff.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.