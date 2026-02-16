Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 9:19AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 918 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 18 miles east of Paso Robles to 23 miles east
of Santa Maria. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 mph. Brief, weak tornado cannot be
ruled out.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Carrizo Plain…
and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

