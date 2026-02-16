Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 9:09AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 908 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 20 miles east of Santa Maria to Isla Vista.

Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 mph. Brief weak tornado possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Barbara…

Montecito…

Summerland…

Goleta…

Figueroa Mountain…

Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass…

Hope Ranch…

Mission Canyon…

Santa Barbara Airport…

Lake Cachuma…

and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.