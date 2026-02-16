Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 8:44AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 8:44 am

At 843 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Paso Robles to 6 miles
east of San Luis Obispo to near Santa Maria. Movement was east at 30
mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 mph. Brief, weak tornado cannot be
ruled out.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
Paso Robles…
Atascadero…
Arroyo Grande…
Nipomo…
Guadalupe…
Black Mountain…
Santa Margarita…
Shandon…
Lake Lopez…
Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade…
San Miguel…
Oceano…
and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

