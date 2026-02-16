Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 7:57AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 756 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 20 miles east of Paso Robles to near Los
Alamos. Movement was east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 mph. Brief, weak tornado cannot be
ruled out.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
San Luis Obispo…
Paso Robles…
Pismo Beach…
Atascadero…
Arroyo Grande…
Nipomo…
Vandenberg Space Force Base…
Orcutt…
Los Alamos…
Grover Beach…
Guadalupe…
Sisquoc…
Santa Margarita…
Shandon…
Lake Lopez…
Oceano…
Black Mountain…
Avila Beach…
and Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.