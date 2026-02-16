Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 7:28AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 727 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Lompoc to near Solvang. Movement was north
at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 mph. A brief, weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Lompoc…
Santa Ynez…
Point Conception…
Solvang…
Vandenberg Space Force Base…
Refugio State Beach…
Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…
Los Alamos…
Buellton…
Vandenberg Village…
and Mission Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.