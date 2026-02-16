Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 7:16AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 716 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles east of Paso Robles to Pismo Beach.
Movement was northeast at 80 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Brief, weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
San Luis Obispo…
Paso Robles…
Morro Bay…
Pismo Beach…
Atascadero…
Arroyo Grande…
Grover Beach…
Oceano…
Black Mountain…
Santa Margarita…
Shandon…
Avila Beach…
Diablo Canyon…
Cayucos…
Baywood-Los Osos…
Lake Nacimiento…
San Miguel…
Templeton…
Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade…
and Shell Beach.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.