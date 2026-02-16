Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 6:18AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 616 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong storms

with embedded isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from 7

miles northwest of Point Piedras Blancas to 10 miles southwest of

Morro Bay. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

San Luis Obispo…Morro Bay…Cambria…Hearst Castle…Cayucos…

Baywood-Los Osos…and San Simeon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in OXNARD.