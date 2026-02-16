Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 4:52PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 451 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Newbury Park, or near Thousand Oaks, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Thousand Oaks…
Simi Valley…
Camarillo…
Moorpark…
Newbury Park…
Oak Park…
and Somis.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.