Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 3:36PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 335 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Sylmar, or near Northridge, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Van Nuys…
Northridge…
North Hollywood…
Santa Clarita…
Encino…
Sylmar…
Granada Hills…
Sunland…
Pacoima…
Glendale…
Panorama City…
Arleta…
Sun Valley…
San Fernando…
Tujunga…
North Hills…
and Lakeview Terrace.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.