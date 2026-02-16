Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 2:09PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 208 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Camarillo to near Point Mugu. Movement was
northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Brief, weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Thousand Oaks…
Simi Valley…
Camarillo…
Moorpark…
Point Mugu State Park…
Newbury Park…
Oak Park…
and Somis.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.