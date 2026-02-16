Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 1:56PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 155 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Camarillo, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Oxnard…
Camarillo…
Santa Paula…
Point Mugu…
Point Mugu State Park…
Naval Base Ventura County…
and Somis.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.