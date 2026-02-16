Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 1:36PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 134 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms in a
line extending from near Ventura Harbor to near Anacapa Island.
Movement was east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs
and blow around unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Oxnard…
Ventura…
Port Hueneme…
Ventura Harbor…
Silver Strand Beach…
and El Rio.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.