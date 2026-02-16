Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 1:31PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 131 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Los Alamos to near El
Capitan State Beach. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Barbara…
Isla Vista…
Goleta…
Figueroa Mountain…
Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass…
Hope Ranch…
Mission Canyon…
Lake Cachuma…
Santa Barbara Airport…
and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.