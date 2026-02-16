Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 12:39PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1239 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles east of Point Piedras Blancas, or 25 miles southeast of Gorda,
moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Cambria…
and Hearst Castle.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.