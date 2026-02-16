Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 12:24PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1223 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 21 miles east of Santa Maria to 12 miles north
of Santa Rosa Island. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Barbara…
Montecito…
Isla Vista…
Summerland…
Goleta…
Figueroa Mountain…
Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass…
Hope Ranch…
Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley…
Mission Canyon…
Lake Cachuma…
and Santa Barbara Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.