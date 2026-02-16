Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 12:18PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1218 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
over Nipomo, or 8 miles northwest of Santa Maria, moving northeast
at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Brief weak tornado is possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Arroyo Grande…
Nipomo…
Guadalupe…
and Oceano.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.