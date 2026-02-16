Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 11:53AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1152 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Atascadero to 9 miles
northwest of Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park. Movement was
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. A weak brief tornado is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
San Luis Obispo…
Paso Robles…
Santa Ynez…
Atascadero…
Arroyo Grande…
Nipomo…
Solvang…
Los Alamos…
Refugio State Beach…
El Capitan State Beach…
Orcutt…
Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…
Buellton…
Sisquoc…
Santa Margarita…
Templeton…
Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade…
and Lake Lopez.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.