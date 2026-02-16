Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 11:22AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1119 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking clusters of strong thunderstorm

moving into the Central Coast. Storms are moving east at 25 to 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. A brief weak tornado

is possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Maria…

San Luis Obispo…

Lompoc…

Morro Bay…

Pismo Beach…

Atascadero…

Arroyo Grande…

Nipomo…

Cambria…

Vandenberg Space Force Base…

Orcutt…

Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…

Grover Beach…

Guadalupe…

Oceano…

Avila Beach…

Diablo Canyon…

Cayucos…

Baywood-Los Osos…

and Hearst Castle.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.