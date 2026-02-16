Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 11:03PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1102 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Pismo Beach, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. Brief weak
tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
San Luis Obispo…
Pismo Beach…
Arroyo Grande…
Nipomo…
Grover Beach…
Oceano…
Avila Beach…
Shell Beach…
and Lake Lopez.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in OXNARD.