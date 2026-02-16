Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 10:13AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1013 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Malibu to 18 miles northwest of Two Harbors.
Movement was east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Thousand Oaks…
Simi Valley…
Camarillo…
Encino…
Chatsworth…
Woodland Hills…
Malibu…
Agoura Hills…
Northridge…
Van Nuys…
Moorpark…
Point Mugu State Park…
Calabasas…
Newbury Park…
Pacific Palisades…
Porter Ranch…
Topanga State Park…
Point Mugu…
Granada Hills…
and Westlake Village.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.