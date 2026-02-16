Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 16 at 9:04AM PST until February 16 at 9:30AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 904 AM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 16 miles northeast of Santa Maria to Isla Vista,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Ynez…

Isla Vista…

Goleta…

Lake Cachuma…

and Santa Barbara Airport.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.