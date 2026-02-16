Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 16 at 6:38AM PST until February 16 at 7:15AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

SVRLOX

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…

* Until 715 AM PST.

* At 637 AM PST, a line of severe thunderstorms was located from

around Morro Bay south to about 15 miles south of Avila Beach, and

moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

San Luis Obispo…

Paso Robles…

Morro Bay…

Atascadero…

Cambria…

Templeton…

Avila Beach…

Cayucos…

Baywood-Los Osos…

Diablo Canyon…

and Shell Beach.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.