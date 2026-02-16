Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 16 at 6:36AM PST until February 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 6:36 am

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…

* Until 700 AM PST.

* At 635 AM PST, a line of severe thunderstorms was located near
Morro Bay south to about 15 miles south of Avila Beach, and moving
north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
San Luis Obispo…Morro Bay…Cambria…Avila Beach…Cayucos…
Baywood-Los Osos…Diablo Canyon…and Shell Beach.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

