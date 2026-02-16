Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 16 at 1:44PM PST until February 16 at 2:15PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

SVRLOX

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 215 PM PST.

* At 144 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oxnard,

moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. Possible brief, weak Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Oxnard…

Ventura…

Port Hueneme…

Ventura Harbor…

El Rio…

and Silver Strand Beach.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.