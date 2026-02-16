Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 16 at 1:44PM PST until February 16 at 2:15PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 1:44 pm

SVRLOX

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 215 PM PST.

* At 144 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oxnard,
moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. Possible brief, weak Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Oxnard…
Ventura…
Port Hueneme…
Ventura Harbor…
El Rio…
and Silver Strand Beach.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.