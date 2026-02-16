High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 12:35PM PST until February 16 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible. Strongest in the mountains.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills,
Interstate 5 Corridor, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, Western Antelope
Valley Foothills, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14
Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
stay away from windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use
caution if you must drive.