Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 12:31PM PST until February 16 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Coast, coastal valleys, and the Antelope Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.