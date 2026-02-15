High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 12:31PM PST until February 16 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills,
Interstate 5 Corridor, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, Western Antelope
Valley Foothills, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14
Corridor.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.