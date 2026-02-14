Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 12:21PM PST until February 16 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 12:21 pm

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…A large portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

