Wind Advisory issued February 11 at 12:58AM PST until February 11 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu
Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, and Western
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
National Weather Service

