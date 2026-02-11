Wind Advisory issued February 11 at 12:58AM PST until February 11 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu
Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, and Western
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
