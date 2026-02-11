Wind Advisory issued February 11 at 12:58AM PST until February 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
San Luis Obispo County Mountains, and Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.