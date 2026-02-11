Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 11 at 12:58AM PST until February 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
San Luis Obispo County Mountains, and Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.

National Weather Service

