High Wind Warning issued February 11 at 12:58AM PST until February 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills,
Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern
Ventura County Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains,
Western Antelope Valley Foothills, and Western San Gabriel
Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.