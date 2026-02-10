Wind Advisory issued February 10 at 9:27PM PST until February 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County
Southwestern Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Valley, and
Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.