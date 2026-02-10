Wind Advisory issued February 10 at 9:27PM PST until February 11 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu
Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern
Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County
Inland Coast, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
