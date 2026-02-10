Wind Advisory issued February 10 at 12:08AM PST until February 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…The coasts and valleys of western San Luis Obispo and
Santa Barbara counties.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.