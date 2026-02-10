High Wind Warning issued February 10 at 7:03PM PST until February 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…The mountains and interior valleys of San Luis Obispo,
Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties as well as the
Antelope Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.