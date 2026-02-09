Wind Advisory issued February 9 at 12:57PM PST until February 11 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains.
* WHERE…Interior portions of southwest California.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.