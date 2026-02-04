Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 3:57PM PST until February 5 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
February 5, 2026 1:02 am
Published 3:57 pm

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Susana Mountains, Southern
Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and
Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.